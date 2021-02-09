Superstore Series Finale to Air in March

Cloud 9 is going out of business next month.

NBC has announced that Superstore will air its series finale on Thursday, March 25, at 8/7c. The one-hour sendoff will consist of two back-to-back episodes. TV Shows Ending in 2021

Seven episodes remain in Superstore‘s truncated final season. In the Feb. 11 outing, written by series star Colton Dunn, “Glenn is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and enlists the help of Sandra and Marcus to figure out what’s going on.” Elsewhere, “a memory lapse causes Jonah to question his friendship with Garrett,” while “Cheyenne and Mateo face an unexpected challenge with their ongoing beef.”

Dunn previously spoke to TVLine about the sitcom’s fast-approaching end. “We did 100+ episodes, which is not something that you see these days,” he said. “We got to do an incredible show and tell a really great story, and we have such amazing fans who have been with us from Day 1… It has been an amazing ride.”

As for whether he expects to see America Ferrera reprise her role as Amy for the series finale, Dunn remained coy: “I don’t know, man, but I’m sure that the writers are trying to cook up something so we can make sure that these characters’ stories finish the right way.”

NBC confirmed in December that Superstore would close up shop after six seasons (and 113 episodes). It was then reported that the network was in early development on a potential Bo & Cheyenne spinoff, starring Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura. Nothing further has been announced.

After Superstore wraps, returning drama Manifest will take over the Thursdays-at-8 time slot, leading into Law & Order: SVU and the highly anticipated spinoff, Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. The all-drama lineup kicks off April 1.

What are your hopes for Superstore‘s remaining episodes?