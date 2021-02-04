Good Girls, Manifest Returns Set at NBC

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime to Premiere Immediately After SVU Crossover Episode — Find Out When

NBC’s spring schedule is beginning to take shape, by way of return dates for Good Girls and Manifest.

First up, Good Girls will be back for Season 4 on Sunday, March 7 at 10/9c, following Beth, Ruby and Annie “as the stakes for everyone get higher and higher,” per a logline for the new episodes.

Also on March 7, Ellen’s Game of Games will make the move from Mondays to Sundays; the two shows will eventually be joined by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which is heading back to its original Sunday perch upon returning from midseason hiatus. (Find out when Zoey’s will be back.)

Manifest, meanwhile, will kick off Season 3 on Thursday, April 1 at 8/7c, by which point Superstore will have wrapped its current final season. Manifest will lead into a two-hour Law & Order event, which includes the Law & Order: Organized Crime series premiere; get details on the debut.

In Manifest‘s upcoming episodes, more than a year has passed since the homecoming of Flight 828. “While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other,” the description teases. “But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.”

NBC previously announced premiere dates for its freshman comedies Young Rock and Kenan, which will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16.