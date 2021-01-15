Dwayne Johnson, Kenan Thompson Comedies Set Premiere Date on NBC; Zoey's Playlist Taking Midseason Hiatus

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Annabella Sciorra to Reprise Criminal Intent Role on SVU

NBC is hitting pause on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist to make room for a pair of new comedies fronted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Saturday Night Live staple Kenan Thompson.

Young Rock will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c, followed immediately by the premiere of Kenan at 8:30 pm. As these shows will be occupying Zoey’s usual time slot, the musical comedy will go on a brief hiatus after its sixth episode (Feb. 9, 8 pm) and will return in the spring.

Like its title suggests, Young Rock “focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life,” per the official synopsis. “From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.”

Along with the man himself, Young Rock also stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui. Johnson is also an executive producer, alongside Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

And Kenan finds Kenan Thompson playing the recently widowed host of Atlanta’s second most popular morning news show. The show will follow his character as he struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the ‘help’ he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.” Kenan’s cast also includes Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane and Don Johnson. Thompson also executive-produces the comedy, alongside Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer.