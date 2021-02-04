Law & Order: Organized Crime to Premiere Immediately After SVU Crossover Episode — Find Out When

The moment many a Law & Order: SVU fan has been waiting for now has an official countdown.

Olivia Benson and her former partner, Elliot Stabler, will be back on the beat together in SVU‘s April 1 episode, TVLine has learned. And that hour will be followed by the premiere of the Stabler-centric Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will bow at 10/9c that evening.

In other NBC scheduling news, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is headed back to Sundays this Spring (more on that here), and Manifest and Good Girls are finally coming off the bench (more on that here).

Organized Crime will follow Chris Meloni’s SVU character as he returns to the New York City police department following what the show’s official logline calls a “devastating personal loss.” As he starts to put the pieces of his life back together, he joins a high-level task force set on dismantling the city’s biggest crime syndicates.

The cast also includes Dylan McDermott (The Practice) and Tamara Taylor (Bones).

SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay and Meloni recently posted photos taken while shooting the crossover. The imminent reunion is a big deal in the SVUverse: Meloni left SVU at the end of Season 12 after his contract negotiations came to a standstill, so Stabler retired from the police force off-screen between seasons. When Season 13 began, Olivia was devastated to learn that her partner had gone without saying goodbye.

Have thoughts on the Law & Order news? Hit the comments and let us know!