Zoey's Playlist Gets Spring Return Date, Will Move Back to Sundays

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans can rest easy, now that NBC has set a return date for the musical dramedy.

Following its midseason finale on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Zoey’s Playlist will take a six-week break, then resume Season 2 in its former Sundays-at-9 time slot on March 28. The announcement comes on the heels of series star Jane Levy snagging her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Upon its move, Zoey’s Playlist will once again be paired with Good Girls, which is back with its fourth season on March 7.

All told, here’s how NBC’s Sunday-night game plan shakes out:

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (new night and time)

10 pm Good Girls Season 4 premiere

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (new time slot)

9 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns (new night and time)

10 pm Good Girls

In addition to Zoey’s Playlist‘s big move, NBC on Thursday confirmed a return date for Manifest and a premiere date for the highly anticipated Law & Order: Organized Crime, with Chris Meloni reprising his SVU role as Elliot Stabler.

As stated above, Zoey’s Playlist still has one more episode to air before it goes on hiatus. Titled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Reckoning,” the Feb. 9 outing finds Simon wrestling with his future at SPRQ Point after calling out racial bias at the company. Meanwhile, Mo and Max pitch a new investor for their business venture.

Are you revealed to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist already has a return date/is returning to Sundays? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.