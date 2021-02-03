Golden Globes: The Crown Leads TV Nominations; The Flight Attendant and Ted Lasso Among First-Timers

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.
Netflix’s The Crown led the TV pack with six total nominations, including for Best Drama and lead actress Olivia Colman. The final season of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek followed with five nods, while HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s Ozark netted four apiece.
Among the series breaking into the Globes pack this year were Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, HBO’s Lovecraft Country (though its entire cast got snubbed), HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Hulu’s The Great.
By outlet, Netflix dominated with 20 total TV nominations, followed by HBO and Hulu/FX on Hulu (with seven each). And whereas broadcast-TV shows last year accounted for zero total nominations, NBC’s Zoey’s Playlist made the cut this time around, with Jane Levy vying for best comedy actress.
(Check out Ausiello’s Snappy Judgements on this year’s Globes contenders, and review our complete list of Snubs.)
Sitcom titan Norman Lear will be honored at this year Golden Globes with The Carol Burnett Award, while Jane Fonda is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award. The 2021 Golden Globe ambassadors are Satchel and Jackson “Children of Spike” Lee.
NBC will broadcast the Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host for a fourth time, though from opposite coasts.
Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31):
• DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
• DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’ Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
• DRAMA ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Now get on with your RANTS and RAVES!