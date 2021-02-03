Golden Globes: The Crown Leads TV Nominations; The Flight Attendant and Ted Lasso Among First-Timers

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

Netflix’s The Crown led the TV pack with six total nominations, including for Best Drama and lead actress Olivia Colman. The final season of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek followed with five nods, while HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s Ozark netted four apiece. Golden Globes 2021: Biggest Snubs

Among the series breaking into the Globes pack this year were Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, HBO’s Lovecraft Country (though its entire cast got snubbed), HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Hulu’s The Great.

By outlet, Netflix dominated with 20 total TV nominations, followed by HBO and Hulu/FX on Hulu (with seven each). And whereas broadcast-TV shows last year accounted for zero total nominations, NBC’s Zoey’s Playlist made the cut this time around, with Jane Levy vying for best comedy actress.

Sitcom titan Norman Lear will be honored at this year Golden Globes with The Carol Burnett Award, while Jane Fonda is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award. The 2021 Golden Globe ambassadors are Satchel and Jackson “Children of Spike” Lee.

NBC will broadcast the Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host for a fourth time, though from opposite coasts.

Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31):

• DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

• DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’ Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

• DRAMA ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

