Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Return as Golden Globes Hosts in 2021

We’ll drink to this: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes on NBC in 2021.

The news was announced by Poehler herself at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. The SNL alums have hosted the Globes as a pair three times before, from 2013 to 2015.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony were hosted by Ricky Gervais, and averaged 18.3 million total viewers and a 4.3 demo rating, down 2 and 17 percent from last year to hit eight- and 12-year lows for the ceremony. Since Poehler and Fey last hosted, the Globes have turned to Gervais (twice), Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and the combo of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

Fey and Poehler are both still in business with the Peacock network as well: Fey is co-creating and executive-producing an upcoming NBC comedy starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, while Poehler co-hosts the NBC crafting competition Making It, along with her Parks and Recreation pal Nick Offerman. (Making It just earned a Season 3 renewal from the network as well.)