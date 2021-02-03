Golden Globe Nominations 2021: My Snappy Judgments

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (full list here). For every inspired nod (congrats, Jane Levy!) there was one that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (nothing for I May Destroy You or Michaela Coel?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list. Golden Globes 2021: Biggest Snubs

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* Ted Lasso! And Jason Sudeikis!

* Breakout Crown actress Emma Corrin making the cut for her standout work as Princess Diana. Also…

* The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor finally getting recognized for his sensational work as Prince Charles.

* Lovecraft Country‘s Best Drama Series nod.

* The Mandalorian Baby Yoda-ing its way into the Best Drama Series race.

* The Undoing‘s killer showing, with noms for Best Limited Series, leads Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and supporting actor Donald Sutherland.

* Schitt’s Creek going out with a bang.

* The extraordinary Jane Levy sneaking into the Lead Actress/Comedy race for Zoey’s Playlist!

* Daisy Edgar-Jones snagging a nom for Normal People after that Emmy snub.

I’m Rolling My Eyes About:

* Emily in Paris?!

I’m Super-Pissed About:

* The I May Destroy You/Michaela Coel snubs.

* Nada for I May Destroy You or Michaela Coel.

* Have I mentioned how annoyed I am about I May Destroy You/Michaela Coel?!

* Nothing for Normal People‘s leading man Paul Mescal.

* Netflix’s freshman phenom Bridgerton getting shut out.

* Zilch for Lovecraft Country‘s dynamic duo Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett.

* The Good Fight once again getting the shaft.

* Bupkis for The Boys.

* No Issa Rae?!

* The best part of Ozark‘s third season — Tom Pelphrey — getting zero love.



OK, enough about me, let’s talk about you: What were your snappy j’s re: the 2021 Golden Globe nominations?