Golden Globe Nominations 2021: My Snappy Judgments

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (full list here). For every inspired nod (congrats, Jane Levy!) there was one that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (nothing for I May Destroy You or Michaela Coel?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list.
I’m Super-Ecstatic About:
* Ted Lasso! And Jason Sudeikis!
* Breakout Crown actress Emma Corrin making the cut for her standout work as Princess Diana. Also…
* The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor finally getting recognized for his sensational work as Prince Charles.
* Lovecraft Country‘s Best Drama Series nod.
* The Mandalorian Baby Yoda-ing its way into the Best Drama Series race.
* The Undoing‘s killer showing, with noms for Best Limited Series, leads Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and supporting actor Donald Sutherland.
* Schitt’s Creek going out with a bang.
* The extraordinary Jane Levy sneaking into the Lead Actress/Comedy race for Zoey’s Playlist!
* Daisy Edgar-Jones snagging a nom for Normal People after that Emmy snub.
I’m Rolling My Eyes About:
* Emily in Paris?!
I’m Super-Pissed About:
* The I May Destroy You/Michaela Coel snubs.
* Nada for I May Destroy You or Michaela Coel.
* Have I mentioned how annoyed I am about I May Destroy You/Michaela Coel?!
* Nothing for Normal People‘s leading man Paul Mescal.
* Netflix’s freshman phenom Bridgerton getting shut out.
* Zilch for Lovecraft Country‘s dynamic duo Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett.
* The Good Fight once again getting the shaft.
* Bupkis for The Boys.
* No Issa Rae?!
* The best part of Ozark‘s third season — Tom Pelphrey — getting zero love.
OK, enough about me, let’s talk about you: What were your snappy j’s re: the 2021 Golden Globe nominations?