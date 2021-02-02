Golden Globes: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Co-Host From Separate Coasts

RELATED STORIES Busy Philipps Joins Peacock's Girl-Group Comedy Girls5eva From Tina Fey

Busy Philipps Joins Peacock's Girl-Group Comedy Girls5eva From Tina Fey Grammys Postponed Due to COVID

Talk about social distancing: There will be more than 2,700 miles between Tina Fey and Amy Poehler when they return to host the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards later this month.

As previously announced, Fey and Poehler will be back to emcee the ceremony for the fourth time — but this go-around, they’ll do so from different coasts, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our sister site Variety reports. Poehler will be in the Globes’ usual location, inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., while Fey will broadcast live from New York City’s The Rainbow Room, which sits at the top of Rockefeller Center. The SNL alums previously hosted the Globes together from 2013 to 2015.

The bicoastal Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC, following a nearly two-month delay. It is one of several awards shows to have been rescheduled in light of COVID-19 restrictions: The Grammy Awards will now take place Sunday, March 14, leading the SAG Awards to shift to Sunday, April 4 to avoid airing the same night as the music celebration. The 93rd Academy Awards, originally slated to be held Feb. 28 and air on ABC, instead are now scheduled for April 25. Meanwhile, the Tony Awards will be presented digitally this fall.