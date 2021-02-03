Golden Globes 2021: 28 Biggest Snubs

Nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday. And with all due respect to the shows and stars popping bottles this morning, we’d like to take a minute to highlight a few names we wish we had heard.

As always, our list of “snubs” aren’t meant to slight those who were nominated — you can check out Michael Ausiello’s Snappy Judgments for his thoughts on the nominees — but rather to celebrate a few more Globe-worthy performances. With more scripted series competing for our attention than ever before, we’ve accepted that even some of our personal favorites are bound to be overlooked when award season rolls around.

That said, we’re happy to report that several of our chosen snubs from years past — specifically, the cast of Schitt’s Creek — fared much better this time around. So you never know, today’s snub could be tomorrow’s nominee!

This year’s ceremony features the glorious returns of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts. But unlike their hosting run from 2013 to 2015, the former Saturday Night Live stars will beam into our living rooms from separate coasts; Fey will come to us from New York City’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will appear in the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Following a two-month delay, the Golden Globes are set to air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on NBC.

Browse our gallery of the Globes’ biggest snubs — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own thoughts below. Which shows and stars were you hoping to see nominated this year?