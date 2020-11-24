One Day at a Time Cancelled (Again)

One Day at a Time is no more. The Netflix-turned-Pop TV comedy has been cancelled for a second time, after a truncated fourth season.

The decision comes as Pop TV gets out of the scripted series game. The network previously axed Florida Girls, which it had renewed for Season 2, as well as the Anna Paquin co-production Flack, which ultimately landed on Amazon Prime. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the show around. Again.

The critically acclaimed reboot of the long-running Norman Lear comedy aired for three seasons on Netflix before it was cancelled in March 2019. Four months later, it was revived by Pop TV for a 13-episode fourth season, which debuted on March 24. Production was eventually halted after six episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic — two of which shot without a studio audience. A seventh, animated episode was ultimately produced before Pop put a pin in Season 4.

More recently, fellow Viacom-owned network CBS aired ODAAT‘s fourth season over three consecutive Monday nights in October. Hours before its Oct. 26 broadcast finale, co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett signaled the end was nigh.

“Not gonna lie, y’all, this might be it for our little show,” she said on Twitter. “We’ve loved making this show [and] we want to celebrate it tonight!”

While a second reprieve seems unlikely, ODAAT fans can at least rest easy knowing how the series ended. In the last regular episode, “Supermoon,” Penelope and Max, Elena and Syd, and Alex and Nora were all going strong, and dad-to-be Schneider proposed to an expectant Avery. Meanwhile, the widowed Lydia finally got the closure she needed and scattered Berto’s ashes in the rooftop garden.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect One Day at a Time‘s cancellation. Are you saddened by the news?