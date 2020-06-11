Flack Revived: Amazon Picks Up Anna Paquin Comedy After Pop TV Axing

RELATED STORIES One Day at a Time: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Fumero, Gloria Estefan Join Animated Special -- Get First Look

Amazon is getting Flack for something Pop TV did.

The streamer has revived the dark comedy starring True Blood alum Anna Paquin, our sister site Deadline reports. Pop TV cancelled the series in March, just ahead of its slated Season 2 premiere. (The show’s sophomore run eventually aired in the United Kingdom on the channel W.)

Per Deadline, Amazon will stream the first two seasons and have the option to renew the series for Season 3.

The series follows Robyn (Paquin), an American publicist in London who is excellent at fixing the ridiculous predicaments her clients get into and really terrible at keeping her personal life from spinning out of control.

Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) are new additions to the show’s second season, playing Caroline’s ex and a new client of Eve’s, respectively. In addition, Martha Plimpton (The Real O’Neals) guest-stars as Robyn’s dead mother in one episode.

When Pop TV cancelled Flack, it also axed Florida Girls, which had been renewed for Season 2 in October 2019, and a coming-of-age comedy titled Best Intentions that had not yet premiered on the cable network.

The cancellations meant that only One Day at a Time and Schitt’s Creek remained on the cabler’s scripted series slate; Schitt’s Creek has since aired its series finale. Pop TV also recently greenlit Mother Mary, a comedy pilot from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom that reimagines the story of the Virgin Mary: “What would happen if the most irresponsible and laziest human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?”

Do you have thoughts about Flack’s second life on Amazon? Tell us about them in the comments!