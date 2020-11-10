Ratings: Filthy Rich Goes Low, Good Doctor Stabilizes With COVID 'Finale'

In the latest TV show ratings, the terminal Filthy Rich drew 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating, adding a handful of eyeballs week-to-week but dipping to a new demo low. Opening Fox’s night, L.A.’s Finest (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on NBC, The Voice (7.1 mil/1.0, read recap) dipped a bit week-to-week but led Monday in audience and tied DWTS for the demo win. Weakest Link (3.4 mil/0.5) was down a tick from its previous outing.

Lastly (and pending adjustment due to NFL preemption in Boston), ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (6.3 mil/1.0, read recap) is currently up. The Good Doctor (5.2 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B”) improved on last week’s series-low audience and was steady in the demo — and next week switches to a non-COVID world.

