Filthy Rich, NEXT Both Cancelled at Fox

The cancellation axe has started swinging early this year: Fox has cancelled freshman dramas Filthy Rich and NEXT, just weeks after their respective fall debuts. Our sister site Variety was the first to report the news, adding that “rising production costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant part in the decision.”

Both series will air any remaining episodes.

Filthy Rich starred Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) as the mother of an ultra wealthy family of evangelists who are thrown for a loop when the patriarch, played by Gerald McRaney, dies in a plane crash — and several of his illegitimate children come out of the woodwork. The primetime soap debuted in September to 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, which tumbled to 2.1 million viewers and 0.3 in Week 2. Five episodes have aired to date.

NEXT starred John Slattery (Mad Men) as a disgraced tech pioneer whose A.I. creation begins to run amok and threatens to destroy society as we know it. Fernanda Andrade (NCIS: Los Angeles) co-starred as a Homeland Security cybercrime agent, with Michael Mosely (Castle) and Eve Harlow (The 100) leading the supporting cast. It premiered earlier this month to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating; just two episodes have aired so far.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Filthy Rich and/or NEXT? Drop your thoughts on the (swift!) cancellations in the comments below.