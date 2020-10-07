TV Ratings: NBA Finals Rebound With Game 4, Swamp Thing Grows CW Slot

RELATED STORIES NEXT on Fox: Grade the Premiere

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night averaged 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, up sharply from Game 3‘s fast nationals (4 mil/1.5) to mark the championship series’ best preliminary numbers since its Sept. 30 tipoff.

NBC’s Weakest Link (4.7 mil/0.8) dropped from last week’s pre-debate premiere yet still led Tuesday’s non-NBA fare in both measures. Leading out of that, Ellen’s Game of Games returned to 3.5 mil/0.6, while Transplant (3.1 mil/0.4) dipped from its previous outing.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Cosmos (1.3 mil/0.3) dipped to hit and tie season lows, while NEXT (1.8 mil/0.3) debuted to 1.8 mil and a 0.3 (well below L.A.’s Finest and Filthy Rich, which both premiered to 3 mil/0.5). TVLine readers gave the evil A.I. drama opener an average grade of “B,” with 87% planning to stay tuned.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (1.1 mil/0.2) gave the network’s 8 o’clock hour its largest audience since May 19 (DC’s Stargirl), and the 90-minute period its best audience since Feb. 4.

CBS | The FBI Declassified did 3.4 mil and a 0.35.

