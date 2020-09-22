Ratings: L.A.'s Finest Fox Debut Ties for Second Behind Monday Night Football

RELATED STORIES Filthy Rich EP Tackles Series Premiere's Biggest Twist, Addresses the Sexual Elephant in the Room -- Grade It!

In the latest TV show ratings, the debut of L.A.’s Finest on Fox delivered 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, landing in a three-way tie for Monday’s second best demo number (behind ABC’s share of Monday Night Football). TVLine readers gave the Bad Boys II offshoot an average grade of “B.”

Leading out of that acquired Spectrum Original, Kim Cattrall’s Filthy Rich retained 2.9 mil and a 0.4, while also averaging a “B” grade from our readership.

TV usage this Monday night was down 21 percent from the launch of last fall’s Premiere Week.

ABC’s aforementioned MNF coverage averaged 6.9 mil and a 1.6 in fast nationals, dominating the night in both measures.

Over on CBS, Love Island (1.8 mil/0.5) ticked up week-to-week, while the acquired Spectrum Original Manhunter: Deadly Games (1.6 mil/0.3) was on par with last week’s Bull rerun (2.2 mil/0.3).

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior: Attack of the Killer Lunatic Ledges (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week, delivering Monday’s largest non-sports audience.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

