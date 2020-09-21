L.A.'s Finest Premiere: Gabrielle Union's Bad Boys Offshoot Gets New Life on Fox

Depending on your familiarity with the Bad Boys franchise, combined with your understanding of the phrase “Spectrum Originals,” Monday’s premiere of L.A.’s Finest may not have been your first encounter with the unstoppable crime-fighting team of Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Fox’s newest cop drama finds Union reprising the role of Sydney Burnett, a sexually fluid badass first introduced in 2003’s Bad Boys II. Whether on the streets or in the sheets, she always gets her man (or woman), though her “all sex, no strings” philosophy suggests serious commitment issues. The woman even has to-go coffee cups ready for her overnight guests to ensure they won’t linger in the morning.

(Speaking of Syd’s life behind closed doors, how can she possibly afford that ludicrous apartment? We’re willing to suspend our disbelief quite a bit for this show, but not when it comes to real estate.)

Syd is partnered with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a Skittles-popping sharpshooter with a picture-perfect home life, including a husband (Chuck‘s Ryan McPartlin) who was just named interim district attorney. Of course, McKenna is harboring a few secrets of her own, including a shady connection to the man Syd blames for a near-fatal attack she suffered while working for the Drug Enforcement Administration five years ago. (Dark backstory? Check!)

The stakes don’t always feel super high — like when McKenna finds the time to nag Syd about missing book club in the middle of an active armed robbery — but Union and Alba’s chemistry is real. Whether giggling about dick pics or shooting cartel members in the head, they’re buddy cops through and through. Plus, they work with Matt Saracen, and that’s always a good thing.

If you enjoyed Monday’s explosive premiere, we’ve got good news for (some of) you: Two seasons of L.A.’s Finest have already been produced, and every episode is available to watch on-demand for Spectrum cable subscribers. Non-subscribers will just have to stick it out and watch weekly on Fox.

So, let’s talk about it: Did you enjoy your first ride-along with Syd and McKenna, or are you just about ready to tuck and roll? Vote in our polls below, then drop a comment with your full review.

