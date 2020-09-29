TV Ratings: Steady DWTS Tops Night, L.A.'s Finest and Filthy Rich Slip

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Recap: Did the Right Dancer Leave on Disney Night?

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars drew 7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating with its “Disney Night” dance-off (pending adjustment due to NFL preemption), up in viewers/steady in the demo versus last week’s special Tuesday outing (6.1 mil/1.1) and easily topping Monday in both measures.

DWTS was also up in the demo year-over-year for a third straight outing. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, Emergency Call: Languid Shots of Cell Towers debuted to 4.3 mil and a 0.7.

Elsewhere….

FOX | L.A.’s Finest (2.3 mil/0.4) slipped 26 and 20 percent from its broadcast debut, while Filthy Rich (2.1 mil/0.3, read post mortem) dropped 30 and 40 percent.

CBS | Love Island (1.8 mil/0.4) and Manhunt: Deadly Games (1.4 mil/0.2) each ticked down week-to-week.

NBC | Coverage of what turned out to be the Stanley Cup Finals’ deciding game averaged 3 mil and a 0.8.

THE CW | iHeart Radio Festival Night 2 (550K/0.2) improved on Night 1.

