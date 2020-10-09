RELATED STORIES Power Book II: Ghost: Is Brayden Tariq's Tommy? Yes and No, Show Boss Says

Gods preserve us.

Starz dropped a teaser trailer for American Gods‘ Season 3 in conjunction with its New York Comic Con panel Friday, and the new footage gives us a glimpse of what Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon — excuse us, Mike Ainsel — has been up to since he hopped that bus out of Cairo in the Season 2 finale.

With a new name and a new hairdo, Shadow appears to be laying low in the sleepy town of Lakeside, Wisc. Those who’ve read Neil Gaiman’s novel on which the TV series is based know that Shadow spends a significant amount of time in the snowy hamlet. That’s where he meets several key players, such as town gadfly Hinzelmann (who’ll be played by Saturday Night Live vet Julia Sweeney) and local newspaper reporter Marguerite Olsen (who’ll be played by Power alum Lela Loren).

Other Season 3 cast additions include Danny Trejo (The Flash) as an incarnation of Mr. World, rapper Wale as an Orisha named Chango and Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon as a leprechaun named Leon Doyle.

In addition to the fresh footage, the teaser also lets us know that American Gods will return to Starz in early 2021.

Until then, press PLAY on the video above, scroll down to see some new photos, then hit the comments: What are your hopes/dreams/concerns for the upcoming season of American Gods?