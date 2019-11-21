TVLine Items: Gods Adds Danny Trejo, Desus & Mero Renewed and More

American Gods‘ Mr. World has a new look: Danny Trejo (The Flash, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will guest-star during Season 3 of the Starz drama as one of the many forms that Crispin Glover’s Mr. World takes on, EW.com reports.

Additionally, Saturday Night Live vet Julia Sweeney will play Ann-Marie Hinzelmann, the unofficial self-appointed mayor of Lakeside. Fun fact: Sweeney’s character is male in the book and proves very important during Shadow’s Lakeside stay.

Finally, rapper Wale will portray an Orisha named Chango, who has an important link to Shadow’s unexplored past.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime has renewed the late-night talk show Desus & Mero for a second season, premiering Monday, Feb. 3.

* Stephen Fry (Bones) and Lenny Henry (Broadchurch) will appear in the Doctor Who season opener, airing in early 2020.

* Colin Donnell (Chicago Med, Arrow) will star alongside Kaitlin Doubleday (Nashville, Empire) in the Hallmark “Winterfest” movie Love on Iceland, Us Weekly reports. Donnell’s real-life wife Patti Murin (Broadway’s Frozen, Chicago Med) also has a supporting role.

* Disney Channel has renewed the father/daughter comedy Sydney to the Max for Season 3, ahead of its 2020-slated Season 2 premiere.

* Zac Efron will star in and executive-produce the Quibi adventure series Killing Zac Efron, in which the actor will venture “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Joan Allen (The Family) will play the sister of Julianne Moore’s character in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story, from exec producers Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?