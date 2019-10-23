Power's Lela Loren Joins American Gods as Shadow's New [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Power's Naturi Naughton Breaks Down Tasha's Lethal Betrayal -- and What Tommy Might Do When He Finds Out

Power star Lela Loren has signed on to recur as Marguerite Olsen, a neighbor of Shadow Moon’s — excuse us, Mike Ainsel’s — in Season 3 of Starz’s American Gods. Our sister site, Deadline, first reported the casting.

In the Neil Gaiman novel on which the fantasy series is based, Marguerite is Shadow’s neighbor during his tenure in the small town. She knows him only by his alias, which viewers will recall first came into play when Shadow, a wanted man, was pulled off the bus by law enforcement officials during the series’ Season 2 finale. Marguerite is a reporter for the local newspaper and a single mother of two, and in the novel, she’s eventually revealed to have a connection to another character we’ve already met.

(The book version of Marguerite does not have a romantic relationship with Shadow. But c’mon: We’ll drink our weight in mead if the show is going to put Ricky Whittle and Loren in close proximity only to keep their characters as mere neighbors.)

Loren played Power‘s Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes from the crime drama’s premiere until the character was killed off at the start of its current (and final) season. Since Angela’s death, Loren has shown up as a vision. She also recently was cast as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlan’s World, in Altered Carbon Season 2. Her TV resume also includes stints on Bull, The Closer, Gang Related and Covert Affairs.