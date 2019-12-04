American Gods Adds Game of Thrones Baddie as New Leprechaun Liam Doyle

RELATED STORIES Power Offers Big Hint at Ghost's Fate in Final Episodes -- 2020 FIRST LOOK

Power Offers Big Hint at Ghost's Fate in Final Episodes -- 2020 FIRST LOOK Dublin Murders Sneak Peek: Cassie Encounters Her Dead Doppelganger

Iwan Rheon is becoming one lucky bastard. The actor, who famously portrayed Game of Thrones villain Ramsay Bolton, has been cast as a new leprechaun for the upcoming third season of Starz’s American Gods. Rheon’s character, Liam Doyle, is described as “charming” and “good-natured,” according to the official announcement.

Though little is known about Liam at this time, it’s worth noting that he’s now American Gods‘ sole leprechaun, following the departure of Pablo Schreiber’s Mad Sweeney in Season 2.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Rheon’s small-screen credits include roles on PBS’ Vicious, Fox’s Family Guy, and ABC’s Inhumans.

And this is just the latest in a series of exciting additions to the world of American Gods. It was recently announced that rocker Marilyn Manson will play Johan Wengren, a Norse “berserker” in service to Odin; Blythe Danner will play Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest, who also has an unresolved romantic history with Mr. Wednesday; and Lela Loren (Power) will play Marguerite Olsen, a neighbor of Shadow Moon.

TVLine caught up with American Gods star Yetide Badaki (aka love goddess Bilquis) at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year to discuss several intriguing possibilities in Season 3. You can watch that interview in full below:

–

Your thoughts on Rheon’s casting? General hopes for American Gods‘ upcoming third season? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.