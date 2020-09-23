Your family reunion with the Pearsons is going to happen sooner than you expected.

This Is Us‘ upcoming Season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 27, instead of Nov. 10 as previously announced. NBC announced the change during a commercial that ran during the season finale of America’s Got Talent Wednesday. As noted in the spot, the season-opener still will be two hours long.

As previously reported, the ensemble drama is slated to restart production this week, after a hiatus extended by COVID-19 and the resulting entertainment industry shutdown that began in March. The upcoming season will tackle life during the global pandemic “head-on,” series creator Dan Fogelman has said. In addition, Brown told TVLine in June that the coming episodes would include “an excavation of Randall’s past, connected to family again,” and Chrissy Metz previewed that viewers would learn why Kate started using food as a coping mechanism “because she’s been through some things that we don’t know yet.”

When cast member Sterling K. Brown recently appeared on CBS’ The Talk, he teased that the Season 4-ending argument between Randall and Justin Hartley’s Kevin won’t have abated when we rejoin The Big Three in Season 5. “So hopefully, we get a chance to see how they build their way back to each other,” Brown said. “But it’s not going to be easy.”

