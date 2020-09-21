This Is Us Set to Begin Production on Season 5 This Week

When Sterling K. Brown joked at Sunday’s Emmys that he was going to show up for work “tomorrow”… he was close!

This Is Us is poised to start production on its upcoming Season 5 on Thursday, Sept. 24, sources confirm to TVLine. A rep for the show declined to comment for this story.

The NBC ensemble family drama had wrapped Season 4 before the coronavirus’ spread caused an entertainment industry-wide shutdown in March and April, meaning that the season unfolded and ended on-screen as the writers had planned. (Many other shows were not so lucky.)

As previously reported, series creator Dan Fogelman said in August that the tearjerker series would include the COVID-19 pandemic in its Season 5 storylines. And earlier in the summer, Brown told TVLine that “the world is necessarily going to impact the world of the Pearsons,” referencing both the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the police-involved deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others.

The writers had been talking about “wanting to reserve this space to say, ‘What else is there that’s going to be transpiring in our world that we also may want to incorporate into our show?’,” he added. “I know that everyone is paying attention, and that our intention is to reflect the world in which we live.”

This Is Us returns with a two-hour season premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Until then, hit the comments: What do you hope to see transpire in Season 5?