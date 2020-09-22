RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D. Casts Nicole Ari Parker for Season 8 Police Reform Storyline

The good news: As TVLine reported Monday, This Is Us is gearing up production on Season 5.

The bad news: That beef between Kevin and Randall that ended Season 4? It hasn’t mellowed over hiatus.

Sterling K. Brown (virtually) stopped by CBS’ The Talk Tuesday to discuss the upcoming season of his NBC series, including the sibling fight between his and Justin Hartley’s characters in the Season 4 finale.

“It was kinda tense… amongst the Pearson brothers, and that’s just like any other family,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? You have your ups and downs.”

He referenced the finale’s flash-forward, which took viewers to what seems like Rebecca’s deathbed and featured a loaded look between Kevin and Randall, who in the episode’s present timeline had a nasty disagreement about the best treatment plan for Rebecca’s dementia.

“You know in the future that these two brothers come together while they’re around their mom, and she’s sick,” Brown continued. “So hopefully, we get a chance to see how they build their way back to each other. But it’s not going to be easy.”

As previously reported, the ensemble drama is slated to restart production this week, after a hiatus extended by COVID-19 and the resulting entertainment industry shutdown that began in March. The upcoming season will tackle life during the global pandemic “head-on,” series creator Dan Fogelman has said. In addition, Brown told TVLine in June that the coming episodes would include “an excavation of Randall’s past, connected to family again,” and Chrissy Metz previewed that viewers would learn why Kate started using food as a coping mechanism “because she’s been through some things that we don’t know yet.”

This Is Us returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Press PLAY on the video above to watch Brown get excited about the idea of returning to the set, then hit the comments!