This Is Us Season 5: Chrissy Metz Hints at Even Darker Period in Kate's Past

This Is Us‘ Kate isn’t all the way through the wringer just yet.

In the NBC drama’s upcoming Season 5, we’ll learn more about the beleaguered Pearson sibling’s past, Chrissy Metz says in a new interview. And what viewers will see won’t exactly be rosy.

“We’re going to find out even more in depth next season as to why she’s decided to, not necessarily use food, but use a substance — hers being food — because she’s been through some things that we haven’t, we don’t know yet,” Metz tells our sister site Deadline.

She also notes that though the fans aren’t yet privy to all the secrets that lurk in Toby’s wife’s history, “Dan [Fogelman, series creator] and I have talked about” them.

As dedicated (and, admittedly, sometimes overexcitable) watchers of the show, we immediately started to wonder: Does this troubled nugget from Kate’s past have any bearing on the fact that she has yet to appear in both of the flash-forwards the show is so fond of teasing?

In other words (and as many fans have speculated): Is Kate dead in the future?

Season 4 of the ensemble drama saw Toby and Kate deal with the knowledge that their son, Jack, would be blind for his entire life. While Kate secretly worried if all of the doctors who told her pregnancy would be too risky were right, Toby started to pull away from the family. Meanwhile, flashbacks showed us that teenage Kate experienced an emotionally abusive relationship with her first boyfriend, Marc.

In addition, Kate has been noticeably absent from both the flash-forward to a time when Rebecca seems to be on her deathbed and from the one showing baby Jack as an adult… though there’s nothing to say that she couldn’t still show up in either. And Fogelman has promised there will be an answer to the question of Kate’s whereabouts… but we may not get it exactly when we want it.

Bottom line: Metz’s tiny preview of Season 5 has us feeling some kind of way, and that way ain’t good. But maybe we’re just overreacting? Hit the comments with your thoughts.