Kominsky Method Shocker: Alan Arkin Exits Ahead of Third and Final Season

RELATED STORIES The Kominsky Method Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

The Kominsky Method Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

It’s curtains for Alan Arkin on The Kominsky Method: Arkin will not return to the Netflix dramedy for its third and final season, TVLine has confirmed.

According to a rep for the show, Arkin’s decision to exit was made “some time ago,” and his character’s departure will be addressed in the Season 3 storyline. Our sister site Deadline, which first broke the news, reports that Arkin chose to leave the show before the coronavirus pandemic hit the television industry.

Arkin has co-starred for the past two seasons as Norman Newlander, the agent and friend of Michael Douglas’ titular acting coach, Sandy Kominsky. The role has earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (which he lost to Schitt’s Creek‘s Daniel Levy at the 2020 ceremony earlier this month), as well as two consecutive Golden Globe nods.

Created by Chuck Lorre, The Kominsky Method also stars Sarah Baker (Young Sheldon) as Sandy’s daughter, Mindy, and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Lisa, one of Sandy’s acting students. The show’s final season was announced in July, but there’s currently no timetable for its return.

Along with The Kominsky Method, several other Netflix series recently announced plans to wrap their runs, including crime drama Ozark, dark comedy Dead to Me and Lucifer, which was revived at the streamer after its initial cancellation.