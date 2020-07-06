Dead to Me to End With Season 3

RELATED STORIES Pharrell Williams Gospel Music Series Voices of Fire Ordered at Netflix

There’s a little more life left in Dead to Me: Netflix has renewed the Christina Applegate-Linda Cardellini dark comedy for a third and final season. Meanwhile, series creator Liz Feldman will remain in the Netflix fold via a multi-year deal development deal with the streaming giant.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said in a statement. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Netflix’s VP of Comedy Series, Jane Wiseman, called Feldman “a comedic force,” adding, “We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come.”

The news will no doubt come as a welcome relief to the show’s fans considering Season 2 concluded on a whopper of a cliffhanger: In the closing moments of Episode 10, a car driven by James Marsden’s inebriated Ben plowed into an SUV carrying Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy, and then promptly fled the scene.

As Feldman explained to TVLine back in May shortly after Season 2 dropped, she made the decision to end the season on an unresolved note despite having no assurance from Netflix that there would be a Season 3. “Confidence is not a word I would use because I’ve been doing this too long,” she said at the time when asked about the show’s renewal prospects. “Crazy things happen all the time. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. I’m reasonably hopeful and I’m optimistic about it. I love telling the story of Jen and Judy. My fingers and everything are crossed.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Dead to Me news.