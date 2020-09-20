Emmys: Dan Levy Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Schitt's Creek

RELATED STORIES Could Schitt's Creek Return as Movie? 'It'd Have to Be Really Frickin' Good!'

Could Schitt's Creek Return as Movie? 'It'd Have to Be Really Frickin' Good!' Emmys: Schitt's Creek Wins Best Comedy Series for Final Season

Ew Woo-hoo, David!

Schitt’s Creek breakout Daniel Levy was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday’s mostly virtual Emmy ceremony for his work in the Pop TV phenom’s sixth and final season.

Schitt’s Creek received 15 total Emmy nods. It entered Sunday’s soiree having already one won two Creative Arts trophies, for casting and contemporary costumes. During Sunday’s show, it picked up seven additional awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Catherine O’Hara, Outstanding Lead Actor for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy, best writing and best directing.

Levy’s competition in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy category included Mahershala Ali (Ramy), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

View the 2020 Primetime Emmys winners list (updated in real-time) here.