Lucifer Officially Renewed for Season 6 — Its 'Final, FINAL Season,' Says Netflix

It is now, truly and finally, official: Netflix is not quite done dancing with the devil.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that it has renewed Lucifer for a sixth and “final, FINAL” season, after indicating over a year ago that Season 5 would be its farewell run. The news comes three weeks after leading man Tom Ellis formally agreed to the terms of his new Season 6 deal, following a months-long standoff.

An episode count for Season 6 was not announced.

As TVLine reportedly exclusively back on Feb. 13, Netflix had been in talks with Warner Bros. Television to extend the supernatural-tinged procedural’s lifespan beyond the forthcoming fifth and “final” supersized season, which like the rest of Hollywood suspended production in mid-March (with only the season finale left unfinished). Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes that will air in two separate, eight-episode batches, the first of which premieres Friday, Aug. 21.

It is worth noting that the script for Episode 14 out of 16 had already been completed at the time Netflix began exploring the idea of an extra season — and that the writers had been writing toward a very specific series finale at the time.

Likely extending Lucifer‘s longevity was the fact that it proved to be a helluva binge, so much so that its Season 5 pickup came just 29 days after Season 4’s release — meaning, within Netflix’s critical “first month” timeframe. Lucifer Season 4 also ranked as the No. 1 binge, as measured by TV Time, for a record eight straight weeks, on its way to becoming the app’s the most-binged program of 2019.

Lucifer was first “rescued” by Netflix in June 2018, weeks after its cancellation by Fox. At the time, Tom Ellis called the fan backlash to the cancellation/subsequent #SaveLucifer campaign “nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming.”

