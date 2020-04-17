Lucifer Season 6 in Jeopardy Over Potential Tom Ellis Contract Dispute

RELATED STORIES Too Hot to Handle: Netflix's Sexual Experiment Is the Perfect Guilty Pleasure for These Quarantimes

All hell is threatening to break loose behind the scenes at Lucifer as a result of a brewing contract dispute involving the series’ titular star.

Multiple sources tell TVLine exclusively that re-negotiations between Tom Ellis and Warner Bros. Television for a potential sixth season of the Netflix drama have come to a standstill, with the actor allegedly rejecting the studio’s latest offer. As TVLine reported earlier this year, Ellis already has a Season 6 deal in place, so depending on the circumstances, his failure to honor the existing deal would put him in breach of contract.

Despite having what appears to be the legal upper hand, Warner Bros. TV has, per sources, gone back and “sweetened the pot” multiple times. “Everyone wants Tom to be happy,” says the insider. “But there’s a limit, and it’s been reached.”

Reps for both Netflix and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment for this story. Ellis’ spokesperson similarly had no comment.

It was back in February that Netflix informed Warner Bros. that it was interested in extending the hellacious drama’s lifespan beyond the previously announced (and forthcoming) fifth and “final” season. Two weeks later, the studio closed new deals with co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson for a Season 6. Per sources, the contract options for Lucifer‘s supporting cast are all expected to be picked up pending a deal with Ellis, and all parties have indicated that they want to return.

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix in June 2018, just weeks following its cancellation. At the time, Ellis called the backlash to the cancellation — and a subsequent #SaveLucifer fan campaign — “nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming,” adding: “Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox… So I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.”