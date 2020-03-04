Lucifer's Tom Ellis Finalizes Deal for Potential Season 6 at Netflix

The devil’s in the (contract) details: Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, has finalized a new deal to continue raising hell as the show’s title character in a potential sixth season, TVLine has learned exclusively. News of the actor’s extension all but clears the way for the series’ Season 6 renewal at Netflix. Last week, co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson inked new Season 6 deals. Meanwhile, many — if not all — of Ellis’ co-stars have existing deals that carry them through Season 6.

As TVLine exclusively reported earlier this month, Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television to extend the supernatural-tinged procedural’s lifespan beyond the previously announced (and forthcoming) fifth and “final” season.

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix in June 2018, just weeks after its cancellation. At the time, titular star Ellis called the backlash to the cancellation — and subsequent #SaveLucifer campaign — “nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming,” adding, “Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox… So I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.” Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next

The 10-episode fourth season — released on Netflix in May 2019 — found the titular devil dealing with both a pesky priest and the return of his very first girlfriend, Eve. One month later, Netflix announced that it had renewed Lucifer for a concluding fifth season, which is currently in its final weeks of production.

Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes that will air in two separate, eight-episode chunks (premiere date TBD).

Reps for Netflix and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment for this story.