Lucifer Twist: Netflix Wants to Keep the Show Going Beyond 'Final' Season 5

RELATED STORIES To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You: Is Netflix's Sequel a Winning Second Act?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You: Is Netflix's Sequel a Winning Second Act? Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer: Rebooted Kovacs, a New Foe and Quell on a Blade-Slinging Rampage

How’s this for a devil of a twist: Netflix is not ready to part ways with Lucifer.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television to extend the hellacious drama’s lifespan beyond the previously announced (and forthcoming) fifth and “final” season. Netflix and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on the Season 6 buzz.

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix in June 2018, just weeks after its cancellation. At the time, titular star Tom Ellis called the backlash to the cancellation — and subsequent #SaveLucifer campaign — “nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming,” adding, “Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox… So I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.”

The 10-episode fourth season — released on Netflix in May 2019 — found the titular devil dealing with both a pesky priest and the return of his very first girlfriend, Eve. One month later, Netflix announced that it had renewed Lucifer for a concluding fifth season, which is currently in its final weeks of production. Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes that will air in two separate, eight-episode chunks (premiere date TBD).