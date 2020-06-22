Lucifer Season 5: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for the First 8 Episodes

RELATED STORIES Lucifer, The Flash, Watchmen and Other Shows to Gather for Virtual Fan Event

After a helluva wait, Lucifer fans now have a date for the launch of Season 5.

Netflix has announced that Lucifer will return with new episodes on Friday, Aug. 21 — more than 15 months after the release of the supernatural-tinged procedural’s initial run on the streaming service. (Because Season 5 was expanded from 10 to 16 episodes, it will be released in two batches; there is no word yet on the timetable for “5B.”)

“In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever,” reads an official teaser. “Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?'”

Watch a 66.6-second round-up of Lucifer‘s most devilish moments above.

Interestingly, nowhere does Netflix tout Season 5 as a final/farewell run, as it was originally labelled when ordered. The premiere date reveal comes not long after leading man Tom Ellis formally agreed to the terms for a potential, yet-to-be-ordered Season 6, following a months-long standoff.

Picked up by Netflix after being cast off by Fox, Lucifer proved to be an irresistible binge, so much so that its Season 5 pickup came just 29 days after Season 4’s release (meaning, within Netflix’s critical “first month” timeframe). Lucifer Season 4 also ranked as the No. 1 binge, as measured by TV Time, for a record eight straight weeks, on its way to becoming the app’s the most-binged program of 2019.

