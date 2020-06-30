Ozark to End With Season 4; Final 14 Episodes to Run in Two Parts

The Byrdes are flying the coop.

Netflix has renewed Ozark for an extra-large fourth and final season, the streamer announced early Tuesday. The series’ farewell run will consist of 14 episodes — up from Ozark‘s traditional 10-episodes-a-season haul — and will premiere in two separate, seven-episode parts. Ozark Season 3: The Biggest Twists

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” Ozark star and EP Jason Bateman said in a statement. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Chris Mundy, who will return as showrunner, added, “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Meanwhile, Bateman’s co-lead, Laura Linney, has scored a bit of a promotion ahead of the final season; she will be a Co-EP in Season 4.

Ozark‘s final-season announcement comes just two days before Emmy voting is set to commence and ensures that the series will be top of mind when members of the TV Academy fill out their ballots. (The polls close on July 13 and nominations will be unveiled on July 28.) Netflix is making a strong Emmy push for the show’s third season, which dropped in late March. At the 2019 Emmys, Ozark picked up two major trophies: Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Bateman and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Julia Garner.

“Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” declared Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of Original Content. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”