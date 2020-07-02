The Kominsky Method Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Sandy Kominsky is about to give his last acting lesson: Netflix announced Thursday that it has renewed The Kominsky Method for a third and final season.

“It’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics,” series creator Chuck Lorre said in the streamer’s announcement. “I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The dramedy, which premiered in November 2018, stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor who had a brief brush with success years ago and now makes his living as an acting coach. Alan Arkin co-stars as Sandy’s agent and friend Norman Newlander, while the ensemble includes Sarah Baker (Young Sheldon) as Sandy’s daughter, Mindy, and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Lisa, one of Sandy’s students.

The series has scored multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award nominations during its two-season run, including Golden Globe wins in 2019 for both Douglas and the show.

The Kominsky Method is one of several Netflix series to recently announce a final season: The streamer’s crime drama Ozark will wrap with Season 4, which will be split into two parts, while Lucifer has also been renewed for its (real) final batch of episodes.

