2020 Republican National Convention Finale: Trump, Ivanka, Rudy Giuliani and Mitch McConnell — Live Stream

President Donald Trump is set to formally accept the GOP's renomination on Thursday, bringing the 2020 Republican National Convention — and two weeks of nonstop political convention coverage — to a close.

Trump has appeared nightly to present what the RNC deems his “optimistic vision for the next four years.” His final convention address will be preceded by speeches from some of his most vocal supporters, including First Daughter Ivanka Trump, personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The full list of Night 4 speakers is below:

* President Donald Trump

* Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

* Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

* Ann Dorn (widow of a former police officer killed in St. Louis)

* Debbie Flood (president of an architectural hardware and castings manufacturer in Wisconsin)

* Rudy Giuliani (former New York mayor and President Trump’s personal lawyer)

* Rev. Franklin Graham (evangelical leader)

* Alice Johnson (ex-inmate pardoned by President Trump)

* House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

* Carl and Marsha Mueller (parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS)

* Ja’Ron Smith (White House assistant)

* Ivanka Trump (White House senior adviser)

* Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

* Dana White (UFC president)

The 2020 Republican National Convention finale kicks off at 8:30 pm ET. Stream it live via the video above (courtesy of C-SPAN), or scroll down to find out how each TV network intends to cover the event.

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm)

Anchors: Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace

CNN (begins at 8 pm)

Anchors: Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King

PBS (begins at 8 pm)

Anchor: Judy Woodruff

ABC (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis

CBS (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson

Fox News (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

NBC (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie