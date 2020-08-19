2020 Democratic National Convention: Watch Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama Speak on Night 3

RELATED STORIES DNC Night 2: Watch Speeches by AOC, Stacey Abrams, Jill Biden and Bill Clinton

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will make history on Wednesday night when Kamala Harris formally receives the nomination to be the next Vice President of the United States.

Harris is now the third female vice presidential candidate of a major party in U.S. history, following in the footsteps of Sarah Palin (2008) and Geraldine Ferraro (1984). She is also the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent on a major-party ticket for national office.

In addition to Harris’ official nomination, Wednesday’s virtual event will feature speeches by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State (and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee) Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, and former President Barack Obama.

Night 3 will also feature an introduction by eight-time Emmy nominee Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), and performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. The festivities will begin at 9 pm ET.

In addition to the above live stream, the following broadcast and cable news networks will offer by-the-minute coverage (all times are Eastern):

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm) | Following The ReidOut With Joy Reid (at 7 pm) and All In With Chris Hayes (at 8 pm), Rachel Maddow, Reid and Nicolle Wallace assume anchor duties (at 9 pm). Brian Williams takes over at 11 pm, followed by Ari Melber at 1 am.

CNN (begins at 8 pm) | Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King anchor through midnight, before Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon take over until 2 am. Commentators include Jennifer Granholm, Scott Jennings, Van Jones and Andrew Yang.

PBS (begins at 8 pm) | Judy Woodruff anchors.

ABC (begins at 10 pm) | George Stephanopoulos anchors. He will be joined by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Contributors include Mary Bruce, Chris Christie, Matthew Dowd, Sara Fagen, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Jonathan Karl, Tom Llamas, Terry Moran, Alex Perez, Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Leah Wright Rigueur, Rachel Scott, Nate Silver, Yvette Simpson Pierre Thomas and Cecilia Vega. (The ABC News streaming network starts coverage at 7 pm.)

CBS (begins at 10 pm) | Norah O’Donnell anchors. She will be joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Leslie Sanchez and Jamal Simmons. Featured analysts include Valerie Jarrett, Robby Mook, Joel Payne, Reince Priebus, Terry Sullivan and CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. (The CBSN streaming network starts coverage at 5 pm.)

Fox News (begins at 10 pm) | Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor. They will be joined by Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams. Featured analysts include Donna Brazile, Katie Pavlich and Karl Rove. The Ingraham Angle will follow at 11 pm, prior to FOX News @ Night With Shannon Bream at midnight.

NBC (begins at 10 pm) | Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchor. They will be joined by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. (The NBC News Now streaming network starts coverage at 8 pm.)