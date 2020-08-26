2020 Republican National Convention Live Stream: Vice President Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway Speak on Night 3

RELATED STORIES RNC Night 2: Speeches by First Lady Melania, Eric and Tiffany Trump

The Vice President and Second Lady are among those set to address the nation on Night 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Mike Pence will deliver closing remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, according to ABC News. The historical landmark, which was the site of a battle during the War of 1812, inspired Francis Scott Key to write the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

All told, 20 of POTUS’ most vocal crusaders are expected deliver speeches on Wednesday night, including daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the aforementioned Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, and outgoing White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. The full list is below:

* Vice President Mike Pence

* Second Lady Karen Pence

* Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

* Jack Brewer (former NFL player)

* Sister Dede Byrne (surgeon and military veteran)

* Madison Cawthorn (Republican congressional nominee)

* Kellyanne Conway (White House counselor)

* Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas

* Scott Dane (executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota)

* Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

* Richard Grenell (former acting director of national intelligence)

* Clarence Henderson (civil rights activist)

* Former Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

* Keith Kellogg (national security adviser to the vice president)

* Michael McHale (President of the National Association of Police Organizations)

* Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota

* Burgess Owens (former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee)

* Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York

* Lara Trump (Trump campaign adviser)

* Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

As previously reported, President Trump will appear nightly to “present his optimistic vision for the next four years,” according to the RNC. “The celebration will culminate in the historic renomination of the president and vice president in Washington, D.C.”

The 2020 Republican National Convention resumes at 8:30 pm ET. Stream it live via the video above (courtesy of C-SPAN), or scroll down to find out how each TV network intends to cover the event.

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm)

Anchors: Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace

CNN (begins at 8 pm)

Anchors: Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King

PBS (begins at 8 pm)

Anchor: Judy Woodruff

ABC (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis

CBS (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson

Fox News (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

NBC (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie