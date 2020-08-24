2020 Republican National Convention Live Stream: Watch Donald Trump Jr., Nikki Haley and Others on Night 1

RELATED STORIES 2020 Democratic National Convention: Watch Joe Biden Formally Accept the Nomination for President

Last week, the Democrats spoke out in support of former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

This week, the political circus continues as conservatives plead their case for incumbent President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Eighteen of Trump’s most vocal crusaders are scheduled to address the nation on Monday night, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and Jr.’s girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle. We’ll also hear from Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is widely expected to run for the White House in 2024.

As previously reported, President Trump will appear nightly to “present his optimistic vision for the next four years,” according to the RNC. “The celebration will culminate in the historic renomination of the president and vice president in Washington, D.C.”

A few additional RNC speakers are sure to turn heads. Among them are Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband and wife who were charged with felonies after they pointed guns at peaceful Black protesters in St. Louis. The full list is below:

* Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida

* Kimberly Guilfoyle (Trump fundraising official)

* Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina

* Natalie Harp (member of Trump reelection advisory board)

* Amy Johnson Ford (nurse)

* Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia

* Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio

* Charlie Kirk (Turning Point USA founder)

* Kim Klacik (Republican candidate in Maryland’s Seventh Congressional District)

* Mark and Patricia McCloskey

* Ronna McDaniel (Republican National Committee chairwoman)

* Sean Parnell (Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District)

* Andrew Pollack (father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack)

* Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana

* Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

* Donald Trump, Jr.

* Tanya Weinreis (small business owner)

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off at 8:30 pm ET. Stream it live via the video above (courtesy of C-SPAN), or scroll down to find out how each TV network intends to cover the event.

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm)

Anchors: Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace

CNN (begins at 8 pm)

Anchors: Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King

PBS (begins at 8 pm)

Anchor: Judy Woodruff

ABC (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis

CBS (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson

Fox News (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

NBC (begins at 10 pm)

Anchors: Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie