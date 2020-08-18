2020 Democratic National Convention: Watch AOC, Stacey Abrams, Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and More Speak on Night 2

RELATED STORIES DNC Night 3: Watch Speeches by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris

Blink and you’ll miss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

As previously reported, AOC will have just 60 seconds to deliver a pre-recorded message during Tuesday’s virtual event. Meanwhile, fellow rising star Stacy Abrams is among 16 who have been chosen to deliver the DNC’s keynote address. Additional keynote speakers include Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania, Sen. Marlon Kimpson of South Carolina, and Sen. Yvanna Cancela of Nevada.

Abrams made history in 2018 as a nominee in Georgia’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first African-American, female, major-party gubernatorial nominee in the United States. Then in 2019, she was selected as the first African-American woman to deliver a response to the State of the Union address. Prior to her gubernatorial run, she served as Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives.

In addition to AOC and Abrams, Tuesday’s virtual event will feature speeches by former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State (and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee) John Kerry, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, former President Bill Clinton, and former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Night 2 will also include an introduction by four-time Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), and a performance by EGOT winner John Legend. The festivities begin at 9 pm ET.

In addition to the above live stream, the following broadcast and cable news networks will offer by-the-minute coverage (all times are Eastern):

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm) | Following The ReidOut With Joy Reid (at 7 pm) and All In With Chris Hayes (at 8 pm), Rachel Maddow, Reid and Nicolle Wallace assume anchor duties (at 9 pm). Brian Williams takes over at 11 pm, followed by Ari Melber at 1 am.

CNN (begins at 8 pm) | Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King anchor through midnight, before Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon take over until 2 am. Commentators include Jennifer Granholm, Scott Jennings, Van Jones and Andrew Yang.

PBS (begins at 8 pm) | Judy Woodruff anchors.

ABC (begins at 10 pm) | George Stephanopoulos anchors. He will be joined by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Contributors include Mary Bruce Chris Christie, Matthew Dowd, Sara Fagen, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Jonathan Karl, Tom Llamas, Terry Moran, Alex Perez, Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Leah Wright Rigueur, Rachel Scott, Nate Silver, Yvette Simpson Pierre Thomas and Cecilia Vega. (The ABC News streaming network starts coverage at 7 pm.)

CBS (begins at 10 pm) | Norah O’Donnell anchors. She will be joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Leslie Sanchez and Jamal Simmons. Featured analysts include Valerie Jarrett, Robby Mook, Joel Payne, Reince Priebus, Terry Sullivan and CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. (The CBSN streaming network starts coverage at 5 pm.)

Fox News (begins at 10 pm) | Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor. They will be joined by Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams. Featured analysts include Donna Brazile, Katie Pavlich and Karl Rove. The Ingraham Angle will follow at 11 pm, prior to FOX News @ Night With Shannon Bream at midnight.

NBC (begins at 10 pm) | Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchor. They will be joined by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. (The NBC News Now streaming network starts coverage at 8 pm.)