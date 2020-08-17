Supernatural to Return in October With Final 7 Episodes Following Delay

RELATED STORIES Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys Season 3 as 'The Original Superhero'

Supernatural‘s truncated swan song will, as promised, resume this fall: Season 15’s delayed final seven episodes will begin airing on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c, The CW announced on Monday.

The grand finale, meanwhile, is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 as part of a two hour event. At 8/7c, The CW will air the retrospective Supernatural: The Long Road Home, followed by the final episode of the series at 9/8c.

The long-running drama’s farewell season was brought to an early halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only 13 of 20 episodes having aired. (Click here for a refresher on what happened when we last saw the Winchesters.)

“We, The CW, and Warner Bros. fully intend to return and finish the series,” executive producer Andrew Dabb assured fans in March. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

After wrapping work on Supernatural this fall, Jared Padalecki will segue to a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which is slated to debut in January 2021 on The CW. Jensen Ackles, meanwhile, is joining the cast of Amazon’s The Boys (more on that late-breaking piece of news here).

In other CW scheduling news, the network announced that one-and-done DC Universe drama Swamp Thing will launch on Tuesday, Oct. 6, while international acquisition Devils — starring Grey’s Anatomy vet Patrick Dempsey — will bow Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Supernatural fans, are you ready for the end? Hit the comments with your hopes for the final episodes!