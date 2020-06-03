Patrick Dempsey Drama Devils Acquired By The CW for Fall

RELATED STORIES Batwoman's Plan to Not Simply Recast Kate But Introduce a New Lead Character Has More Cons Than Pros

Batwoman's Plan to Not Simply Recast Kate But Introduce a New Lead Character Has More Cons Than Pros Legends Boss on Finale's Zari Dilemma, [Spoiler]'s Abduction and That Cameo

The CW is bringing in McDreamy to shore up its coronavirus-compromised, acquisition-heavy fall schedule.

The network has landed the international drama series Devils, starring Grey’s Anatomy vet Patrick Dempsey and Italian actor Alessandro Borghi, for Fall 2020. The series will air Wednesdays at 8 pm, leading into the investigative drama Coroner.

The Tuesday-at-8 pm slot was originally set to be occupied by Two Sentence Horror Stories and Dead Pixels. The former will now air back-to-back episodes Sundays from 8-9 pm (replacing Masters of Illusion, which moves to Fridays), while the latter is being eyed for a Summer 2020 bow. Reruns of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, meanwhile, will no longer air on Fridays.

As previously reported, the majority of The CW’s returning series are being delayed until early 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back to Devils, the series centers on “the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks (played by Borghi), and his mentor, (Dempsey). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.”

What follows is The CW’s revised Fall lineup:

MONDAY

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY

8 pm Swamp Thing

9 pm Tell Me a Story

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Devils

9 pm Coroner

THURSDAY

8 pm Supernatural (Final episodes)

9 pm The Outpost

FRIDAY

8 pm Masters of Illusion

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals

SUNDAY

8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories

9 pm Pandora