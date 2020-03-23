Supernatural Boss Says Tonight's Episode Is Last One 'For a While' Due to Coronavirus, Promises Fans: 'We Fully Intend to Return to Finish Series'

Supernatural‘s final season is pausing sooner than expected: Executive producer Andrew Dabb announced on Twitter that tonight’s episode will be the last fresh original to air for some time.

As a result of the coronavirus-fueled production shutdown, “This will be our last episode for awhile,” Dabb wrote. He later clarified that although the series completed filming through Episode 18 — this week’s installment is Episode 13 — “our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.”

That said, the #SPNFamily won’t be completely without the show during the break, with “some special treats coming along the way to help us all get through this,” Dabb teased.

At the time of the shutdown, Supernatural was just two episodes shy of completing filming on its 20-episode swan-song season. But never fear, “we, The CW, and Warner Bros. fully intend to return and finish the series,” Dabb assured fans. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.'” Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

Tonight’s episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” marks the return of Genevieve Padalecki as the demon Ruby. Per the official synopsis, “a search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.”