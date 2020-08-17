2020 Democratic National Convention: Watch Michelle Obama, John Kasich, Bernie Sanders and More on Night 1

All eyes will be on Michelle Obama as she closes out Night 1 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The former First Lady gave one of 2016’s most memorable DNC speeches, which included her now-famous motto, “When they go low, we go high.” On Monday, she’ll speak out in support of former Vice President Joe Biden, who served alongside her husband, President Barack Obama, for eight years.

Monday’s virtual event will also feature speeches by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who placed second in the Democratic primary; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who finished third in the New Hampshire primary; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who was a finalist in Biden’s VP search; and former Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, an anti-Trump Republican who ran against the sitting president in the last election. TV's Most Surprising Presidents

Additional speakers include Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, former Gov. Christine Whitman of New Jersey, former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York, and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.

Night 1 will also feature performances by Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges, and an appearance by actress Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives). The festivities begin at 9 pm ET.

In addition to the above live stream, the following broadcast and cable news networks will offer by-the-minute coverage (all times are Eastern):

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm) | Following The ReidOut With Joy Reid (at 7 pm) and All In With Chris Hayes (at 8 pm), Rachel Maddow, Reid and Nicolle Wallace assume anchor duties (at 9 pm). Brian Williams takes over at 11 pm, followed by Ari Melber at 1 am.

CNN (begins at 8 pm) | Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King anchor through midnight, before Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon take over until 2 am. Commentators include Jennifer Granholm, Scott Jennings, Van Jones and Andrew Yang.

PBS (begins at 8 pm) | Judy Woodruff anchors.

ABC (begins at 10 pm) | George Stephanopoulos anchors. He will be joined by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Contributors include Mary Bruce Chris Christie, Matthew Dowd, Sara Fagen, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Jonathan Karl, Tom Llamas, Terry Moran, Alex Perez, Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Leah Wright Rigueur, Rachel Scott, Nate Silver, Yvette Simpson Pierre Thomas and Cecilia Vega. (The ABC News streaming network starts coverage at 7 pm.)

CBS (begins at 10 pm) | Norah O’Donnell anchors. She will be joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Leslie Sanchez and Jamal Simmons. Featured analysts include Valerie Jarrett, Robby Mook, Joel Payne, Reince Priebus, Terry Sullivan and CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. (The CBSN streaming network starts coverage at 5 pm.)

Fox News (begins at 10 pm) | Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor. They will be joined by Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams. Featured analysts include Donna Brazile, Katie Pavlich and Karl Rove. The Ingraham Angle will follow at 11 pm, prior to FOX News @ Night With Shannon Bream at midnight.

NBC (begins at 10 pm) | Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchor. They will be joined by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. (The NBC News Now streaming network starts coverage at 8 pm.)