Coastal Elites: Star-Studded Pandemic Satire Gets HBO Premiere Date

Coastal Elites will virtually congregate this September, when HBO debuts its pandemic satire led by Tony Award winner Bette Midler.

The socially distanced comedy, which was originally conceived as a play for the Public Theater in New York, will instead bow as a 90-minute special on the pay cabler, airing Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8/7c. (Per HBO, filming was completed earlier this summer while maintaining quarantine guidelines.)

Written by Paul Rudnick (Sister Act, The Stepford Wives) and directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Game Change), Coastal Elites “spotlights five distinct and impassioned points-of-view across the United States” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per the official logline. “When the shutdown forces these characters to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity and introspection.”

As previously reported, the all-star cast also includes Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, Ratched) and Issa Rae (Insecure). Character descriptions read as follows:

* Miriam Nessler (Midler) is a long-time teacher in the New York City public school system, who loves her students, the New York Times and the theater… and who finds herself in police custody.

* Sharynn Tarrows (Dever) is a young nurse from Wyoming who flies to New York to volunteer at a hospital at the height of the area’s COVID-19 crisis.

* Mark Hesterman (Levy) is a young actor in West Hollywood videoconferencing with his therapist at a moment of peak career and personal stress.

* Clarissa Montgomery (Paulson) is a YouTube personality filming Episode 28 of her Mindful Meditations, hoping to soothe, inspire and heal her followers.

* Callie Josephson (Rae) is a well-connected philanthropist whose prep school network leads her to the highest levels of government.

In addition to Coastal Elites, HBO’s fall slate includes Season 2 of His Dark Materials, new drama series We Are Who We Are and Industry, and limited series The Third Day and The Undoing.

Will you be tuning in for Coastal Elites?