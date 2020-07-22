TVLine Items: Fosters Vet Joins Power Spinoff, Trinkets Return Date and More

The Fosters momma Sherri Saum is entering the world of Power: The actress has joined the cast of the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, our sister site Deadline reports.

The upcoming series “picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick (played by Rainey Jr.) grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), facing charges for the murder her son committed,” per the official synopsis. Saum — who has also appeared on Locke & Key and Roswell, New Mexico — will play Paula Matarazzo, the top investigator and right-hand man of the arrogant defense lawyer Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith).

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere in September on Starz, the first of four planned offshoots of the original series.

* Trinkets‘ second and final season will be released Tuesday, Aug. 25 on Netflix.

* HBO’s limited series The Third Day, starring Jude Law (The New Pope) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight), will premiere Monday, Sept. 14 at 9/8c.

* HBO Max will be home to all past and future seasons of the Italian crime series Gomorrah, as well as its feature film spinoff The Immortal.

* Quibi’s Punk’d reboot will return for Season 2 on Monday, Aug. 17, while Reno 911! Part 2 will bow Monday, Aug. 24.

