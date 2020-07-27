We Are Who We Are: Watch Trailer for Call Me By Your Name Auteur Luca Guadagnino's First TV Series

RELATED STORIES His Dark Materials Season 2: Lyra's Quest Continues in New Teaser Trailer

His Dark Materials Season 2: Lyra's Quest Continues in New Teaser Trailer Perry Mason Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

It’s unclear if Call Me By Your Name will ever get a big-screen sequel — but the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, which centers on another unconventional, Italy-set relationship, makes for a nice substitute.

Spanning eight episodes, We Are Who We Are is a coming-of-age drama about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. In its exploration of friendship, first love and identity, the HBO series “immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager,” the logline reads.

Jack Dylan Grazer (Me, Myself and I) stars as Fraser, a shy and introverted 14-year-old who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, both of whom are in the Army. There, he meets Caitlin (newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón), a seemingly bold and confident young woman who has lived with her family on the base for several years.

The cast also includes Chloë Sevigny, Alice Bragg, Spence Moore II, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, Sebastiano Pigazzi and rapper Kid Cudi.

We Are Who We Are premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 10/9c. Check out the full trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching.