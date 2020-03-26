The Undoing Delayed: HBO Pushes Nicole Kidman Limited Series to Fall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED STORIES Mark Blum, Longtime Character Actor, Dead of Coronavirus Complications

Five weeks ahead of its intended launch, Nicole Kidman‘s HBO limited series The Undoing has been pulled off of the pay cabler’s spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to TVLine, an HBO rep confirms, “In light of current events… The Undoing will now debut this fall.”

The six-episode thriller was originally slated to bow on Sunday, May 10.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing — which reunites Kidman with her BLL writer/EP David E. Kelley — stars the Oscar winner and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a Manhattan power couple whose idyllic life is rocked by “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations,” per the series’ official logline. “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe and Donald Sutherland.