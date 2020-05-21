Single Parents Cancelled at ABC

The days of scheduling playdates are over for ABC’s Single Parents: The sitcom has been cancelled after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

Single Parents this season averaged a 0.6 demo rating and 2.6 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 32 and 24 percent from its freshman run. Out of the 10 sitcoms ABC aired this TV season, it ranked No. 7 in the demo and ninth in audience (besting only Fresh Off the Boat’s farewell voyage). 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Single Parents starred Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam as Will Cooper, a single father who became friends with the other unattached moms and dads in his daughter’s classroom. The ensemble also included Leighton Meester as Will’s BFF (and will-they-won’t-they love interest), Angie; Kimrie Lewis as “wine-brary” owner Poppy; Brad Garrett as dermatologist Douglas; and Jake Choi as clueless new dad Miggy.

In the May 13 season finale — which now serves as the series finale — Angie headed to Barstow for the summer with Graham’s dad, Derek (played by Meester’s real-life husband, Adam Brody)… only to remember that Will had drunkenly confessed his love for her the previous night.

Single Parents is joined by Bless This Mess, Schooled and Emergence, all of which were also axed at ABC on Thursday — the same day the network announced renewals for 13 other series. Our handy 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect each show’s status.

